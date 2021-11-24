Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $59,839.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.53 or 0.00424829 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.