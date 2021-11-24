GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $62,895.12 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,100,406 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

