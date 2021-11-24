Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00214658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.29 or 0.00789506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00080895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.