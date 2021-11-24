Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,028. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

