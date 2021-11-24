Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,028. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.58.
Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
