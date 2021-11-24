Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.40 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. Olin has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

