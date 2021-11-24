Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $113.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the highest is $118.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 123,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

