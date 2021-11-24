Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 120,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,796. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

