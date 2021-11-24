Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

IDEX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,396,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,818. The stock has a market cap of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 236.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 517,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ideanomics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ideanomics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ideanomics by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

