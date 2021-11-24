Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 508,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $440.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

