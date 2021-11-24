Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $93.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.39 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $362.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.05 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,815. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.