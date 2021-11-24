NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $836.07 million and a PE ratio of 92.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeoGames by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

