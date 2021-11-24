TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $3.71 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00361681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars.

