Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to report sales of $99.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the lowest is $99.42 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 248,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,390. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

