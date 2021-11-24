$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $386.38 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 282,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 49.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

