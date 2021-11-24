Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post sales of $16.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the highest is $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 2,213,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,627. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $53,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

