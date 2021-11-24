BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $449.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006529 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003067 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

