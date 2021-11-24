Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $74.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.