Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $74.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.