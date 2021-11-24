Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

KDMN stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. Equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kadmon by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 3,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

