Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.27 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $237.17 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $1,185.83 or 0.02054007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KP3RUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.