Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $338,555.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.