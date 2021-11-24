Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $241,481.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

