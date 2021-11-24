ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $162,187.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $162,187.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.98 or 0.98968680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00529908 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

