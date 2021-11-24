Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($2.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 330.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

