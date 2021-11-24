Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives $17.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,310,000 shares of company stock worth $31,123,200.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,133. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.