Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 484,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,463. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

