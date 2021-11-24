Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 622,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,148. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

