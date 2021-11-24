Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX stock remained flat at $$13.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 143,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,645. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

