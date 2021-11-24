AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 3,672 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 184,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,292. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 262.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

