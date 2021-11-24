Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

