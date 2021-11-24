$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce sales of $168.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.19 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $635.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,383. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

