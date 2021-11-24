St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

