Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 65,327 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,536,182.76.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.
RVLV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 148.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
