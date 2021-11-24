Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 65,327 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

RVLV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 148.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

