FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 26th

Shares of FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of FFDF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

