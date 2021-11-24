Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4157 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

