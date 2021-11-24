Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company has a market cap of C$24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

