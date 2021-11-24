0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $24.77 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $75,377.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

