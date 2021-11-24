Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.25 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.25 billion and approximately $298.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $57,176.11 or 0.98454532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.38 or 0.00525848 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 249,178 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

