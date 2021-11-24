Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

