Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Craig A. Collard Purchases 5,601 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.