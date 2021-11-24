Michelle M. Sterling Purchases 1,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Digital Turbine by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Turbine by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,194 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

