POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

