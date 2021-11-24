Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $5,394.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.