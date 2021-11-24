$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

BPRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

