Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53,922.94

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $53,922.94 and $1,484.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

