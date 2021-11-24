Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 719,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

