Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nutanix by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

