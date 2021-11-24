Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $42.60

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 88,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,550. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.