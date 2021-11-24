Gary D. Fields Sells 20,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 184,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,292. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

