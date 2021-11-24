Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,857. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

