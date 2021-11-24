Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 288,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,693. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.