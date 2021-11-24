Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 288,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,693. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.